Live Skull + Echoplain + Harmonic Permanent Drive

L'international
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

LIVE SKULL

(NYC, USA - No Wave, Noise)

Considéré par de nombreux aficionados comme le groupe noise new-yorkais parfait, Live Skull est un groupe de rock expérimental formé en 1982. Le groupe se sépare en 1990, pour revenir en 2016. Durant ses sept années...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Live Skull, Echoplain

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

