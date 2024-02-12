DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LIVE SKULL
(NYC, USA - No Wave, Noise)
Considéré par de nombreux aficionados comme le groupe noise new-yorkais parfait, Live Skull est un groupe de rock expérimental formé en 1982. Le groupe se sépare en 1990, pour revenir en 2016. Durant ses sept années...
