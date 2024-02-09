DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plexus: Takaaki Itoh, Ron Like Hell, Rose Kourts

Paragon
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Paragon is 21+. Arrive early to avoid lines. Coat check is available October-April. Ground floor is ADA compliant. Dress 2 impress. Be nice to each other.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Paragon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Takaaki Itoh, Ron Like Hell, Rose Kourts and 1 more

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

