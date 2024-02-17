DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CHANSONISSIMA! Cantautorato tra Italia e Francia

Teatro Fonderia Aperta
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:30 pm
TheatreVerona
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Giangilberto Monti & Cesare Capitani uniscono le forze e presentano “CHANSONISSIMA! Un secolo di canzoni d'autore tra Italia e Francia”.

Accompagnati da Davide Zilli al piano, i due percorreranno l’influenza che ebbe il repertorio della chanson française...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Freecom Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Teatro Fonderia Aperta

Via Del Pontiere 40, 37122 Verona Verona, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.