Top track

Georgia Cécile - Come Summertime

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flight Call feat. Georgia Cécile, Lucy-Anne Daniels and Pete Horsfall

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Georgia Cécile - Come Summertime
Got a code?

About

Celebrated for their unique, soulful and virtuosic vocal harmonies, London-based trio Flight Call are gaining recognition as one of the UK’s freshest new jazz groups.

Comprising of three award winning jazz singers Georgia Cécile (Jazz FM Artist of the Yea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Georgia Cécile, Lucy Daniels, Peter Horsfall

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.