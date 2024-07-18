Top track

E invece si

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bugo Musicastrada Buti

Giardino Circolo Primo Maggio
Thu, 18 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsButi
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

E invece si
Got a code?

About

Bugo 18 Luglio a Buti per Musicastrada Festival 2024

Tutte le età
Ass Cult Musicastrada

Lineup

Bugo

Venue

Giardino Circolo Primo Maggio

Via Panicale, 4, 56032 Buti PI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.