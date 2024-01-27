Top track

Atlantico

Tall Juan

Musica
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAkron
$13.60

Tall Juan
Support TBA

8PM Door
9PM Show

All Ages - Under 21 to pay additional $3 at the door
Presented by Musica.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tall Juan

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

