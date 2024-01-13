Top track

Natalie Jane Hill - Solely

Natalie Jane Hill + Emma Geiger

Lonesome Station Old Fort
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsOld Fort
$12.10

About

Natalie Jane Hill is a folk singer songwriter currently based in Marshall, NC. Hailing originally from central Texas, Natalie’s songwriting has been influenced by the natural world while simultaneously diving into the intricate delicacy of human connection...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Lonesome Station.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Natalie Jane Hill, Emma Geiger

Venue

Lonesome Station Old Fort

39 Catawba Avenue, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
50 capacity

