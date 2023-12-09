DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voltage After Hours

De Dior Lounge
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJDallas
From $18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

House & Techno After Hours

TEXT 469-993-8188 for VIP Sections

Text VOLTAGE to 855- 917-2432 for VIP Perks

Saturday Night / Sunday Morning

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Next Level Events & Audio Sound Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

De Dior Lounge

3650 North Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75228, United States
Doors open11:59 pm

