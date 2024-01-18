Top track

Moon Boots + Cosmo

Public Records
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Moon Boots, the prolific producer and beloved DJ who consistently lights up the charts with his signature disco and house tracks, makes his Public Records debut on Thursday Jan 18 alongside Cosmo, rising star of the synth scene. Don't miss this stellar lin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moon Boots

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

