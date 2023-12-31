DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Get Tight Lounge Celebrates "New Years Eve 1983"

Get Tight Lounge
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This year we're partying like its 1983! We've got Madonna, Blondie, David Bowie, The Cramps, Violent Femmes, REM, Waylon Jennings, and more tunes from the 80's to get it tight! Each ticket includes a champagne toast at midnight! Save a few bucks by buying...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

