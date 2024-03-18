DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Circus of Horrors: Cabaret of Curiosities

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 18 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £24.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hot on the heels of The Circus of Horrors Phantasmagoria the ‘Haunted Fairground' comes a sensational NEW SHOW - DR HAZE'S CABARET OF CURIOSITIES -This FANGtastic new show is set to blow your mind with an amazing set, stellar lights, special effects & of c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs