Top track

Fumiya Tanaka - UFO Test 1

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SOL-R Club : Fumiya Tanaka, Ferro, Takirimatia

Cabaret Sauvage
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fumiya Tanaka - UFO Test 1
Got a code?

About

🪩 Nouvelle année, nouvelles aventures SOL-R !

🚀 On lance les festivités de 2024 en posant nos valises au mythique Cabaret Sauvage le 12 janvier prochain.

💫 Au programme : 7H de son sur une piste de danse circulaire, une line up des plus qualitatives,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SOL-R.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fumiya Tanaka, Ferro, Takirimatia

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.