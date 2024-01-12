DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🪩 Nouvelle année, nouvelles aventures SOL-R !
🚀 On lance les festivités de 2024 en posant nos valises au mythique Cabaret Sauvage le 12 janvier prochain.
💫 Au programme : 7H de son sur une piste de danse circulaire, une line up des plus qualitatives,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.