Pat Earrings

CASISDEAD

XOYO Birmingham
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CASISDEAD might not live in our world, but his music reflects its seedy underbelly. His debut album Famous Last Words is a fully realised expansion of the dystopian futurism that has captivated audiences since he first announced himself in 2013. Over the p...

This is a 14+ event (U16s must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CASISDEAD

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

