Top track

Marco Carola - Play It Loud!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teksupport: Music On x Marco Carola

Brooklyn Warehouse Location
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $57.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marco Carola - Play It Loud!
Got a code?

About

Music On makes its long awaited NY return on March 8th with Marco Carola, Vintage Culture, Ben Sterling & Pablo Romero.

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Marco Carola, Vintage Culture, Ben Sterling and 1 more

Venue

Brooklyn Warehouse Location

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.