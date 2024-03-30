Top track

Stanton Sessions UK Daytime Tour

The Steel Yard
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 3:00 pm
From £16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

STANTON SESSIONS @ THE STEEL YARD | 30TH MARCH 🚀

To wrap up their UK-wide daytime tour, Stanton Warriors will be throwing a big finale at The Steel Yard on 30th March, bringing through their signature breaks and bass sound to the capital, alongside a hos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Free From Sleep
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stanton Warriors

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open3:00 pm
800 capacity

