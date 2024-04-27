Top track

Moss Will Cover Everything

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ponyland

Star And Shadow Cinema
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
Selling fast
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moss Will Cover Everything
Got a code?

About

Klezmerdelic hydra PONYLAND return to the Star And Shadow, after their sell-out show in 2023!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ponyland

Venue

Star And Shadow Cinema

Warwick St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 1BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.