And Also The Trees + Aeroflot

CCM John Lennon
Fri, 5 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsLimoges
€19.81

About

And Also The Trees se produit en concert et développe sa créativité depuis sa formation dans le Worcestershire rural, au début de l'ère post-punk en 1980. À l'exception de leurs débuts où ils ont attiré l'attention de John Peel, de la presse musicale brita...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par HIERO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

And Also the Trees, Aeroflot

Venue

CCM John Lennon

41 Rue De Feytiat, 87000 Limoges, France
Doors open8:30 pm

