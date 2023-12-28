DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Xmas Cumbia Hangover w/ Combo Leche, YUKA (Buyepongo), DJ Julicio

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 28 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gold Diggers presents: Xmas Cumbia Hangover

8pm DJ Julicio

9pm -9:45pm YUKA ( Buyepongo)

10pm -11pm Combo Leche

Dance party with DJ Julicio till close!

Free entry all night! Doors 8pm-2am

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open8:00 pm

