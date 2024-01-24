Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

English Garden / Enter Laughing / Sam Crowe

Sebright Arms
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

SCREAM/SHOUT #005: Post-crunch, bugle infused speed rock musings from London-based heavyweights English Garden, left-field pop experimentations from Enter Laughing and gloom-folk with an angular twist from Sam Crowe. Three incredible, fresh acts, not to be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Crowe, Enter Laughing, English Garden

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

