DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Terre Ballerine Live @ Ass.Musicale Andrea Luchesi

Associazione Musicale Andrea Luchesi
Sat, 20 Jan, 5:00 pm
GigsSilea
€17.25

About

Corde, fiati e percussioni: l’unione di tre strumenti appartenenti a famiglie diverse dà vita a sonorità e colori inusuali, così come le influenze che caratterizzano le personalità musicali dei tre regalano al progetto una varietà musicale di ampio respiro...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Venue

Associazione Musicale Andrea Luchesi

Via Cendon 23, 31057 Silea provincia di Treviso, Italia
Doors open5:00 pm

