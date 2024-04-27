Top track

Marduk + Origin + Doodswens + guest

Druso Club
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSeriate
€34.50

About

Marduk + Origin + Doodswens + guest

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

MARDUK, ORIGIN, Doodswens

Venue

Druso Club

Via Antonio Locatelli, 24020 Ranica Bergamo, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

