ISHA & Limsa D'aulnay - Lotissement

Limsa d'Aulnay & Isha

EMB Sannois
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tous deux rappeurs depuis de nombreuses années, ISHA et Limsa D'aulnay ont a leur actif de belles carrières solos. Ils seront sur la scène de l'EMB le 30 avril pour présenter leur projet commun « Bitume Caviar » !

Tout public
EMB Sannois
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ISHA, Limsa d'Aulnay

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

