DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tous deux rappeurs depuis de nombreuses années, ISHA et Limsa D'aulnay ont a leur actif de belles carrières solos. Ils seront sur la scène de l'EMB le 30 avril pour présenter leur projet commun « Bitume Caviar » !
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.