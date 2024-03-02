DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Astonvilla Superelease

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Après plus de 1200 concerts, Astonvilla annonce un 6ème album, "Superspectives", plein d’une sève nouvelle pour faire durer la nuit et l’enfance. Voix chaude, paroles claires, un son Pop Rock electro, Astonvilla déploie sur scène une puissance d’une élégan...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par DELCO MUSIC.
Lineup

Astonvilla

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

