Double Feature Friday

Prince Charles Cinema
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 1:00 pm
FilmLondon
£5.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Back in October our Year 13 FMP students spent 4 days in the South Downs filming two short films. We will be screening both films at the prestigious venue of The Prince Charles Cinema in Central London on Friday 19th January from 1.00pm.

12A (Must be 12 or older, unless accompanied by an adult)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Prince Charles Cinema

7 Leicester Pl, London WC2H 7BY, UK
Doors open12:45 pm

