Pola and Bryson, Dieselboy, Liondub

The Meadows
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
$30.90

About

Friday February 9th, 2024

BIG DRUM & BASS PARTY

Featuring the long-awaited NYC debut of Shogun Audio superstars....

POLA & BRYSON

(Shogun Audio)

special guests:

LIONDUB

ILLEXANDRA

residents:

DIESELBOY

This is a 21+ event
Driven AM and Dieselboy
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pola & Bryson, Dieselboy, LionDub and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

