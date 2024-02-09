DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday February 9th, 2024
BIG DRUM & BASS PARTY
Featuring the long-awaited NYC debut of Shogun Audio superstars....
POLA & BRYSON
(Shogun Audio)
special guests:
LIONDUB
ILLEXANDRA
residents:
DIESELBOY
