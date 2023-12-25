DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
25.12.23 SURVIVING CHRISTMAS h 20.00
il party esplosivo per sopravvivere al Natale
TOMBOLATA QUEER MUSICALE con SIMONETTA MUSITANO & LADY CICCIA selecta
DJ SET EGEENO | 2 RUD | BOB CORSI & ETTORE CORSI
Il 25 dicembre è arrivato e un altro Natale ti ha...
