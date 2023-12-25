DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Surviving Christmas - Il party esplosivo per sopravvivere al Natale

Angelo Mai
Mon, 25 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
25.12.23 SURVIVING CHRISTMAS h 20.00

il party esplosivo per sopravvivere al Natale

TOMBOLATA QUEER MUSICALE con SIMONETTA MUSITANO & LADY CICCIA selecta

DJ SET EGEENO | 2 RUD | BOB CORSI & ETTORE CORSI

Il 25 dicembre è arrivato e un altro Natale ti ha...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
190 capacity

