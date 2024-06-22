Top track

Snakehips, Sasha Rome, Nina Vicious

Elsewhere - Rooftop
Sat, 22 Jun, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
$57.89

About Snakehips

Snakehips is a British electronic duo who made a name for themselves lacquering established pop hits with polished EDM. They broke through back in 2015 with remixes for the likes of Banks, The Weeknd, Bondax and Wild Belle, and their glossy production soon

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)!

This event is 21+
Elsewhere
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snakehips, Sasha Rome

Venue

Elsewhere - Rooftop

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

