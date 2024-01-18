DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RAMONETA presenta el seu primer disc. Publicat a la primavera del 2023, el disc conté 10 temes compostos per Joan Gené (baixista a la primera formació de Jarabe de Palo, amb qui va gravar el disc "La Flaca") que ens expliquen un grapat d'històries.
