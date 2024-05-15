Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fashionista
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Folly Group

with tankerlow

5/15/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

From the tumultuous melting-pot of the London musical circuit, Folly Group were cast. With three of the quartet moving in together to a house in Leyton (which would eventual...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Folly Group

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open8:00 pm

