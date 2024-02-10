DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mr Scruff + Tarzsa + Mc Kwasi: Keep it Unreal

Band on the Wall
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
DJManchester
£18.35
About

Join Mr. Scruff & MC Kwasi with very special guest Tarzsa for a 6 hour B2B DJ session. Both DJs will be playing together for the whole night, digging from a box of Soul/Jazz/Disco/Funk/House/Techno/Afro/Latin/Reggae/Hip Hop/Breaks and lots more. All welcom...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr Scruff, MC Kwasi

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

