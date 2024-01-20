DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join In January
As we go into a difficult January for many, in solidarity with our community we’re making Grow a free entry venue for the entire month. From our weekly jazz session, to outrageously fun get downs every weekend courtesy of our favourite DJs...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.