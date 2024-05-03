Top track

Ronda

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Christian Löffler

Muffathalle
Fri, 3 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€40.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ronda
Got a code?

Event information

Christian Löffler’s art is heavily inspired by his environment. He lives and works, both as a painter and musician, in the remote Darss Peninsula in Germany’s north-east and his atelier can be found within a rustic log cabin surrounded by overgrown wildern...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 14 Jahren
Präsentiert von Muffathalle Betriebs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christian Löffler

Venue

Muffathalle

Zellstraße 4, 81667 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.