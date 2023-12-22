DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Träumers pres. Somniac One

Cieloterra
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

22•12•23

@somniac_one per la prima volta a @cieloterraroma !

Dj Hard Techno lituana dal talento incredibile ha iniziato a suonare e produrre dall’età di 13 anni diventando subito una delle enfant prodige del circuito globale.

La sua precisione, tecnica...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Somniac One, Siobahn, Lazar

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.