So Fetch - 2000s Party

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong.So Fetch is happening, playing all your favourite hits from the 00s

Think Britney Spears to Avril Lavigne. McFly to Usher. Rihanna to Gwen Stefani. Justin Tim...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by This Is A Tribute.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

