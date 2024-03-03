Top track

Rosita Brucoli - Buonanotte

MI AMI CLUB TOUR 2024 | Torino

Off Topic
Sun, 3 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsTorino
About

MI AMI CLUB TOUR 2024 | Torino presented by Dr. Martens

CARO WOW

ETT

MARTA DEL GRANDI

ROSITA BRUCOLI

Tutte le età
Presentato da Goodness APS.

Lineup

1
Rosita Brucoli, CARO WOW, ETT and 1 more

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

