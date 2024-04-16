DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TYR

1720
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$33.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Battle Ballads - North American Tour 2024

This is an all ages event
Presented by 1720.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
854 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.