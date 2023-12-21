DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vortex Solstice : STL - P // Juniore Super b2b Neida // Amplitudes

DARWIN
Thu, 21 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On pensait s'être dit aurevoir quelques semaines plus tôt, mais on avait pas envie de terminer l’année sans une dernière fête tous ensemble. À l’occasion du Solstice d’hiver, on rallume notre sapin préféré : Le Vortex

Équipe bien solide au rendez vous pou...

Tout public
Présenté par Darwin.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amplitudes, STL-P

Venue

DARWIN

87 Quai des Queyries, 33100 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:00 pm

