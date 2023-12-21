DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On pensait s'être dit aurevoir quelques semaines plus tôt, mais on avait pas envie de terminer l’année sans une dernière fête tous ensemble. À l’occasion du Solstice d’hiver, on rallume notre sapin préféré : Le Vortex
Équipe bien solide au rendez vous pou...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.