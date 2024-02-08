Top track

Ags Connolly - Headed South for a While

Ags Connolly x Three Rivers Band

Hot Box
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ags Connolly returns to the Hot Box after a phenomenal 2023 when he released the acclaimed album Siempre and toured Europe supporting the phenomenal Charlie Crockett.

Siempre takes the glimmers of Texas border sounds heard on Ags’ last 2 records and merge...

All ages under 16's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Alter States Promotions
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ags Connolly

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

