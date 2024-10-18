Top track

Marc Broussard

KOKO
Fri, 18 Oct, 6:00 pm
£29.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Marc Broussard’s incomparable brand of soul has garnered worldwide praise from critics and fans alike. His mix of rock, blues, RnB, funk-pop, and soul coupled with his powerful vocals makes for a show not to be missed.

His father, Louisiana Hall of Fame g...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
Lineup

Marc Broussard

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

