DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Marc Broussard’s incomparable brand of soul has garnered worldwide praise from critics and fans alike. His mix of rock, blues, RnB, funk-pop, and soul coupled with his powerful vocals makes for a show not to be missed.
His father, Louisiana Hall of Fame g...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.