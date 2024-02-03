DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Six Nations Rugby: Italy v England

Sebright Arms
Sat, 3 Feb, 2:15 pm
SportLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Enjoy the Six Nations Rugby live on the screens at Sebright Arms, we're showing all of the action.

Our kitchen will be serving up wings, wraps, burgers & kids meals with a roast on Sundays.

Book a table via our website: sebrightarms.com

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open2:15 pm
150 capacity

