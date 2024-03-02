DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams - Stockholm Debut

Under Bron
Sat, 2 Mar, 5:00 pm
PartyStockholm
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RnB & Slow Jams is coming to Stockholm!!!

Following over 30 sold-out events, we're stepping outide the UK and bringing the RnB & Slow Jam experience to Stockholm.

The hottest link-up since Destiny’s Child @chuckieonline & @tazerblack host the RnB & Slow...

This is a 23+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams.
Venue

Under Bron

Hammarby Slussväg 2, 118 60 Stockholm, Sweden
Doors open5:00 pm

