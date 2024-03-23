DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Trance Paradise
Sunday March 23rd 2024
Venue: LA OTRA
Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)
Hours:11PM - 5AM
Dresscode: Relaxed Casual
Lineup
ALY & FILA
+ SPECIAL GUEST
ORJAN NILSEN
KYAU & ALBERT
CRAIG CONNELLY
RUBEN DE RONDE
