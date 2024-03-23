Top track

Aly & Fila - Somebody Loves You

Aly & Fila, Orjan Nilsen, Kyau & Albert + more MMW

La Otra
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $40.29

Aly & Fila - Somebody Loves You
About

Trance Paradise

Sunday March 23rd 2024

Venue: LA OTRA

Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)

Hours:11PM - 5AM

Dresscode: Relaxed Casual

Lineup

ALY & FILA

+ SPECIAL GUEST

ORJAN NILSEN

KYAU & ALBERT

CRAIG CONNELLY

RUBEN DE RONDE

This is a 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Aly & Fila, Ørjan Nilsen, Kyau & Albert and 2 more

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

