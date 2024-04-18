Top track

Nobody Scared

Porij

Canvas 1
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts Presents

Porij

Plus Support

This is a 14+ event (under 18 to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Porij

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

