It's the first Drag Bingo of the year! And what better way to mark the occasion than with the return of our BIG PINK CONFESSIONAL BOX!
FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY / DOORS OPEN AT 8PM, GAMES START AT 8.30PM.
Join infamous messes in dresses Nana and Marilyn Sane a...
