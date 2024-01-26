DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DRAG BINGO: Back To Werk!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 26 Jan, 8:00 pm
ComedyNottingham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's the first Drag Bingo of the year! And what better way to mark the occasion than with the return of our BIG PINK CONFESSIONAL BOX!

FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY / DOORS OPEN AT 8PM, GAMES START AT 8.30PM.

Join infamous messes in dresses Nana and Marilyn Sane a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.