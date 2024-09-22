Top track

The Bygones

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 22 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Bygones are an indie folk duo consisting of Allison Young and Joshua Lee Turner. Their sound ties together unexpected genres, from traditional jazz to 70’s singer-songwriter, classic country to bossa nova. Josh’s classical guitar background and ear for...

This is a 14+ event
Reckless Rat Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bygones

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

