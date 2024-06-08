Top track

Chano Dominguez & Antonio Lizana - All The Things You Are (feat. Marc Miralta & Manel Fortia)

Jazz Flamenco: Chano Dominguez & Antonio Lizana

The Local
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Direct from Spain! Chano Domínguez is a celebrated jazz pianist and composer known for redefining the boundaries of jazz and flamenco. Chano has captivated audiences worldwide for over 40 years including fellow musicians from both genres and has collaborat...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chano Domínguez, Antonio Lizana

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

