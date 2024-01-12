DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Arabic Electro & House
Kremwerk | Friday January 12th | 10PM - 2AM
Arabic Electro & House: beats, rhythms, and colorful lights immerse attendees in a fusion of traditional and modern Arabic melodies, 10pm-Late. Sounds by DJ X-2. $10 ADV
