DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mix And Blend: Networking Event

Kiondo
Sun, 4 Feb, 4:00 pm
WorkshopWalsall
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FREE Networking Event, Real Life Discussions And Insightful Gems To Help You Navigate Through Your Industry. An Opportunity To Network With Like-minded Invididuals In The West Midlands

Panelists

  • Jamelia Donaldson - Founder Of TreasureTress
  • DJ Buxley...
This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Boxout Community, Coffee No Milk + Kiondo
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Buxley , DJ Danni

Venue

Kiondo

Leicester Street, Walsall, WS1 1PT, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.