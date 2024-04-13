DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
To celebrate the 55th anniversary of The Meters eponymously titled 1969 debut album an all-star group featuring James Taylor (JTQ), Leigh Gracie (Speedometer), Pat Illingworth (JTQ) and Dan Drury (The Filthy Six) will perform classics and fan favourites fr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.