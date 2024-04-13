DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Meters 55th Anniversary Tribute

The Forge
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
£27.50
To celebrate the 55th anniversary of The Meters eponymously titled 1969 debut album an all-star group featuring James Taylor (JTQ), Leigh Gracie (Speedometer), Pat Illingworth (JTQ) and Dan Drury (The Filthy Six) will perform classics and fan favourites fr...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

