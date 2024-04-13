DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Meters 55th Anniversary

The Forge
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Meters are, along with James Brown, the originators of funk music.

Formed in New Orleans in 1965 by Zigaboo Modeliste (drums), George Porter Jr. (bass), Leo Nocentelli (guitar) and Art Neville (keyboards), The Meters released eight albums between 1969...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.